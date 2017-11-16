US Army combat medic held in rape, murder of infant daughter, police say

A U.S. Army combat medic was arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with the rape and murder of one of his 9-month-old twin daughters, authorities said.

Police removed the other infant from the home, the Clarksville (Tenn.) Leaf-Chronicle reported.

The service member was identified as Christopher Paul Conway, 22, stationed at Fort Campbell, along the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

"We discovered the child had been sexually assaulted, and a cord had been placed around the child's neck and the child died from those injuries," Clarksville, Tenn., police department spokesman Jim Knoll told Nashville's Fox 17.

Police responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning to find someone performing CPR on the infant, before she was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, Nashville's WKRN-TV reported.

An investigation led to the arrest of Conway, who later admitted to the crime, WKRN reported.

Army officials confirmed to Fox 17 that Conway was a U.S. combat medic specialist at Fort Campbell.

Conway was booked Wednesday in the Montgomery County, Tenn., jail and was being held on a $100,000 bond, WKRN reported.