Mystery 'Bama Boom' rattles homes in Alabama

Residents in Alabama were shaken Tuesday afternoon when a mysterious boom jolted the central part of the state.

AL.com reported that NASA scientists were stumped, but reported that evidence points to a sonic boom from an aircraft or a meteor.

The boom was reportedly heard about 1:39 p.m. local time. Some witnesses reported seeing a vapor trail, which suggests a meteor or an aircraft.

Witnesses took to social media to see if others heard what some dubbed “the Bama boom.”

Dawn Stanton, who lives in Lincoln, described the sound as “a propane tank just exploding. I looked and I didn’t see nothing sailing through the air.”