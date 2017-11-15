California gunman's wife found dead in home, authorities say

The wife of the California gunman who went on a rampage on Tuesday that left four people dead and more than a dozen injured was found dead with several gunshot wounds at his home, law enforcement said.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said Wednesday they found the body of Kevin Neal’s wife in the floor boards inside their home.

“We believe that’s what started this whole event,” he said, adding that they were searching for Neal’s wife under suspicions that something might have happened to her.

He said: “[We believe he] cut a hole in the floor and literally put her body in the hole.”

Neal’s wife fatal shooting brought the death toll in the rampage to 6, including the gunman who was killed after a shootout with police. Fourteen people, including 7 children, were injured.

Armed with a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns, Neal opened fire in seven different locations across the small rural community of Rancho Tehama Reserve, including near an elementary school.

According to his mother, Neal was increasingly frustrated with an ongoing dispute with his neighbors. She told the Associated Press her son claimed his neighbors were running a methamphetamine lab with fumes that were harming his nine dogs.

She said Neal called him the day before the shooting saying: "Mom it's all over now. I have done everything I could do and I am fighting against everyone who lives in this area."

Two of his first victims were two of his neighbors, police said.

Authorities confirmed that Neal was out on bail for allegedly stabbing one of his neighbors in January and that they responded to his home the day before the deadly rampage on a domestic violence call.

According to reports, Neal was also the subject of several complaints from neighbors of shooting off hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Brian Flint told the Record Searchlight newspaper after the shooting that his neighbor was the gunman.

"The crazy thing is that the neighbor has been shooting a lot of bullets lately, hundreds of rounds, large magazines," Flint said. "We made it aware that this guy is crazy and he's been threatening us." He added Neal stole his truck.

A day before the shooting, police were sent to Neal's home on a domestic violence call, but no other details on the matter were immediately released.

Anne, who lives in Raleigh, N.C., where she raised Neal, said she posted his $160,000 bail and spent $10,000 on a lawyer after he was arrested in January.

It's not yet clear what the terms of Neal's bail were, and whether he would have been allowed to possess and fire the weapons on his property.

His sister, Sheridan Orr, told the Daily Mail her brother had “no business” owning weapons. She said he had struggled with mental illness throughout his life and at times had a violent temper, adding that he confided in his mother on an almost daily basis.

“He would get wound up and I think she spent a lot of time calming him down,” she told the Daily Mail. “He would be irrational, irate and uncontrollable, and scream and yell. It was difficult to manage him.”

Cristal Caravez and her father live across a ravine from the roadway where the gunman and his first victims lived.

She said they and others heard constant gunfire from the area of the gunman's house, but couldn't say for sure it was him firing.

"You could hear the yelling. He'd go off the hinges," she said. The shooting, "it would be during the day, during the night, I mean, it didn't matter."

She and her father, Juan, who is president of the homeowners association, said neighbors would complain to the sheriff's department, which referred the complaints back to the homeowners association.

"The sheriff wouldn't do anything about it," Juan Caravez said.

Police said surveillance video shows Neal unsuccessfully trying to enter a nearby elementary school after quick-thinking staff members locked the outside doors and barricaded themselves inside when they heard gunshots.

Johnston said the gunman spent about six minutes shooting into Rancho Tehama Elementary School before driving off to continue shooting elsewhere. Johnston said one student was shot but is expected to survive.

Stephanie Turner, who was dropping off her 6-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, told The Sacramento Bee she saw a white pickup “rammed through the bus gate” and noticed a man stalking the school grounds.

“I thought there was a car accident,” Turner said. “I pulled into the school and heard gunshots. I told my kids to get down onto the floor. Then I saw a guy in the back of the school with a rifle. As soon as he saw us, he started shooting at us. I just took off.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.