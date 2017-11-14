Texas State suspends frats, sororities after pledge dies

Texas State University officials say they have suspended all fraternity and sorority chapter activities following the death of a fraternity pledge after an initiation ritual.

In a statement Tuesday, they said Matt Ellis was found unresponsive Monday morning at an off-campus apartment. The 20-year-old sophomore from Humble (UHM'-buhl), Texas, had attended a party that Phi Kappa Psi fraternity members hosted Sunday night at the apartment.

An autopsy has been ordered. Police in San Marcos, Texas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Austin, say they suspect alcohol played a role in the death.

A message left at the Phi Kappa Psi national office for comment was not immediately returned.

University President Denise Trauth said the suspension is a first step and chapters won't be reinstated until a review is done of the entire fraternity and sorority system on campus.