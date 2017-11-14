Several dead, children wounded in shooting near California elementary school

Three people were shot and killed Tuesday when a shooter opened fire near a Northern California elementary school, authorities said.

The shooting was reported near Rancho Tehama Elementary school as some parents were dropping off their children. The shooter was killed by police officers after he also wounded children at the school, however, it was unclear if the shooting happened on school ground.

Coy Ferreira told KRCR he was dropping off his daughter at the school just before 8 a.m. when he heard a firecracker-like sound. The school’s secretary then ran out and told children to go inside because there was an active shooter, he said, adding that he ended up in a classroom with 14 students. Ferreira said he witnessed a boy being struck by bullets.

It was also not immediately known if the shooter was counted among the people killed.

