Secret Service arrest man near White House who wanted to kill 'all white police'

A man who was arrested Monday in Washington, D.C. allegedly traveled to the nation’s capital to kill “all white police” at the White House.

Michael Arega, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested Monday afternoon after the Secret Service Protective Intelligence Division received an alert just before 3 p.m. from the Montgomery County Maryland Police Department to be on the lookout for Arega.

He reportedly traveled from Texas to kill “all white police” at the White House, according to a statement from the U.S. Secret Service.

Secret Service at the White House searched for Arega until he was arrested without incident around an hour later. He was found on the north side of Pennsylvania Avenue near Lafayette Park.

Arega was brought to the Metropolitan Police Department and is awaiting charges.

A Facebook profile that appears to be Arega’s shows him “checked in” at the White House on Monday, and also includes posts with statements such as: “Now i am going to there to white House make sure kill All white POLICE !!,” “I remove the power of darkenes [sic] from USA in the powerful name of Jesus Christ !!,” and “Put Him on Jail Donald J Trump in Maighty Name of JESUS CHRRIST !!”