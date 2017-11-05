Texas church shooting: Incidents from Sutherland Springs to Charleston

More than 20 people reportedly were killed in a mass shooting at a Texas church on Sunday.

The incident took place in Sutherland Springs, which is 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Below are other church shootings you should know about.

Sutherland Springs, Texas — Nov. 5, 2017

More than 20 people were feared dead after a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Fox News has learned.

A witness told KSAT that a man walked into the church about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and opened fire at the crowd of people. The church holds morning worship services at 11 a.m., according to its website.

Constable Thomas Silvas from Precinct 1 in Wilson County confirmed to Fox News that there was a “mass shooting” situation, and that officials were working on removing the bodies from the church, but did not specify the number of people who were dead or wounded.

“May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas,” President Donald Trump tweeted during his trip to Asia. “The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

Fresno, Ca. — Nov. 5, 2017

Two people were shot in the St. Alphonsus Church parking lot, and police were involved in a standoff nearby with someone believed to be the gunman, the Fresno Bee reported.

According to dispatch and eyewitness reports, the shooter got out of a vehicle, fired his gun at the victims who were shot inside a blue Toyota, and returned to the car to flee the scene.

TWO SHOT, ONE FATALLY, OUTSIDE CHURCH IN FRESNO

Father Dominic Rajappa told the Fresno Bee that morning mass had just ended, and churchgoers were leaving when gunfire broke out.

One person reportedly died. The other victim’s status was not immediately known.

Antioch, Tenn. — Sept. 24, 2017

One person was killed and six others were injured in a September shooting.

Police have said that 25-year-old Emanuel Samson, masked and wearing a tactical vest, fatally shot a woman who was walking to her vehicle, and then entered the rear of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ and shot six other people, walking silently down the aisles with a .40-caliber handgun.

Samson has been charged with murder in the incident.

Charleston, S.C. — June 15, 2015

Nine people were killed in a shooting at the historically black Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

White supremacist Dylann Roof, 23, has been on federal death row since earlier this year, after a jury convicted him of dozens of charges including federal hate crimes and obstruction of the practice of religion in the shooting deaths of nine Bible study attendees.

Fox News’ Robert Gearty and Jake Gibson contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.