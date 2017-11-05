'Mass shooting' reported at Sutherland Springs church in Texas

A gunman who reportedly shot and killed an unknown number of people at a Texas church on Sunday has been fatally shot by police, Fox News has confirmed.

The "mass shooting" was reported at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, which is about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio. A witness told KSAT that a man walked into the church about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and opened fire at the crowd of people. The church holds morning worship services at 11 a.m., according to its website.

Constable Thomas Silvas from Precinct 1 in Wilson County confirmed to Fox News there was a "mass shooting" situation and that officials were working on removing the bodies from the church, but did not specify the number of people who were dead or wounded.

Silvas did not provide further details on the incident.

"We have accepted a multiple number of patients from the shooting," Megan Posey, a spokeswoman for Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, 15 miles from church, told Fox News. She said she did not have a specific number. She said doctors were assessing the patients.

Helicopters and emergency personnel were seen arriving at the scene.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted shortly after the incident was reported: “Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon.”

Fox News' Robert Gearty contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.