Texas church shooting: What we know about the victims

At least 26 people are dead in the wake of a mass shooting at a Texas church.

The shooting unfolded at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on Sunday.

The ages of the victims ranged from 5 to 72, authorities said Sunday. They didn't make it clear if that figure referred solely to those who died.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy told ABC News that his 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, was one of the victims killed. He called his youngest daughter “one very beautiful, special child.”

Another victim, a 6-year-old boy, was shot four times, CBS News correspondent David Begnaud tweeted on Sunday.

“6yo boy named Rylan was shot 4 times at the church in Sutherland Springs & is now in surgery, according to his uncle who spoke to CBS News,” Begnaud wrote.

Congregant Nick Uhlig, who wasn't at the church the day of the shooting, said that his cousins attended and that family members have been told at least one was killed.

Uhlig, 34, said he didn't go to the Sutherland Springs church Sunday because he was out late Saturday. He said the cousin who was killed had three children and was pregnant with a fourth. He didn't know specifics about how the other was doing.

Uhlig says the family had just met days earlier for his cousins' grandfather's funeral.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat representing Texas’ 28th district, told the New York Times that children and a pregnant woman were among the victims who died.

President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott were among those who have offered condolences in the wake of the shooting.

“May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas,” Trump tweeted. “The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

“Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act,” Abbott said in a tweet.

