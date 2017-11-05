Expand / Collapse search
Mass Murder

Texas church massacre among the deadliest US mass shootings

The shooting at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas just became the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. Here's a timeline of the other tragic, deadliest mass killings in the United States from Pulse to the University of Texas clock tower massacre

More than 20 people were feared dead Sunday after a shooting took place at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. 

The tragedy comes after a number of American mass shootings. Here is what you should know. 

Las Vegas massacre 

Authorities say gunman Stephen Paddock fired on an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino — 58 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded. 

SWAT teams who stormed Paddock’s room discovered he had killed himself. 

Dallas sniper

A woman walks past the five photos of slain police officers during their memorial service following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, U.S., July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri - S1AETPGMBDAA

Five police officers were fatally shot in Dallas in 2016 by a sniper.  (Reuters/Carlo Allegri)

sniper killed five Dallas police officers and injured nine more when he opened fire as they guarded protesters demonstrating against police brutality in July 2016. The gunman was identified as Micah Xavier Johnson, 25, who police said “wanted to kill white people.”

Pulse nightclub massacre

A guest strolls through the parking lot outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Scott Audette - RC1C81D7DF00

A gunman fatally shot 49 people and wounded more than 50 others when he opened fire inside Pulse nightclub, a gay Orlando club, in 2016.  (Reuters/Scott Audette)

Omar Seddique Mateen killed at least 49 people and wounded more than 50 others when he opened fire in Pulse, a gay Orlando nightclub, on June 12, 2016. Mateen eventually was killed by police after a standoff.

That was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history prior to the Las Vegas attack.

San Bernardino shooting

An investigator looks at a Black SUV that was involved in a police shootout with suspects, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, in San Bernardino, Calif. A heavily armed man and woman opened fire Wednesday on a holiday banquet, killing multiple people and seriously wounding others in a precision assault, authorities said. Hours later, they died in a shootout with police. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The husband and wife duo who fatally shot 14 people at a holiday party in San Bernardino, Calif., in 2015 were killed by police during a shootout.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

On Dec. 2, 2015, husband and wife Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik opened fire at a holiday party in San Bernardino, Calif., killing 14 people and wounding 22 others.

After the shooting, the couple was shot by police more than 40 times combined, and killed.

Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre

A sign stands at a makeshift memorial in Newtown, Connecticut early Sunday December 16, 2012. Twelve girls, eight boys and six adult women were killed in the shooting on Friday at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. REUTERS/Mike Segar (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW EDUCATION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) - GM1E8CG1L8301

A makeshift memorial in Newtown, Conn., stands in honor of the 20 children and six adults Adam Lanza killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.  (Reuters/Mike Segar)

In 2012, Adam Lanza, 20, shot his mother dead in her home, then drove to the Connecticut school and fatally shot 20 children, between the ages of 6 and 7.

Lanza also murdered school personnel, killing a total of 26 people on Dec. 14, 2012. Lanza then committed suicide.

Binghamton immigration shootings

April 3, 2009: Vietnamese immigrant Jiverly Voong opens fire at an immigrant services center in Binghamton, New York, killing 13 people and wounding four. He then kills himself. REUTERS/Hans Pennink/File Photo FROM THE FILES PACKAGE - SEARCH "MASS SHOOTINGS FILES" TO FIND ALL IMAGES - S1AETJPHLRAA

Viatnamese immigrant Jiverly Wong opened fire at an immigrant services center in Binghamton, N.Y., killing 13 people, in 2009.  (Reuters/Hans Pennink)

Fourteen people died, included the perpetrator, after a gunman opened fire at an immigration center in Binghamton, N.Y. in April 2009.

Police said the shooter was Jiverly Wong, 41, who had trouble speaking English and potentially was made fun of and recently let go from his job.  

Virginia Tech massacre

Members of the community hold up candles as they listen to taps being played during a commemoration and candlelight vigil on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia April 16, 2012. Five years after a mentally ill student gunned down 32 people at Virginia Tech, the university on Monday held classes for the first time on the anniversary of the country's deadliest mass shooting. REUTERS/Chris Keane (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW ANNIVERSARY) - GM1E84H0Q0V01

Members of the Blacksburg, Va., community hold a candlelight vigil five years after a mentally ill student went on a killing rampage around Virginia Tech's campus in 2007.  (Reuters/Chris Keane)

Virginia Tech student Seung-Hui Cho fatally shot 32 people in two locations of the school’s Blacksburg, Va., campus in April 2007. He eventually killed himself.

Virginia Tech’s response to the shootings by the mentally ill student caused schools nationwide to review security protocols.

Columbine High School shooting

April 20, 1999: Two heavily armed teenagers Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold go on a rampage at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, shooting 12 students and a teacher to death and wounding more than 20 others before taking their own lives. REUTERS/Gary Caskey/File Photo FROM THE FILES PACKAGE - SEARCH "MASS SHOOTINGS FILES" TO FIND ALL IMAGES - S1AETJPHLSAC

Two heavily armed teenagers went on a killing spree at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999, killing 12 students and one teacher before fatally shooting themselves.  (Reuters/Gary Caskey)

In April 1999, two seniors at Columbine High School in Colorado, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, fatally shot 12 students and one teacher, and wounded 21 others before killing themselves.

The school shooting caused law enforcement officials to develop “active-shooter” trainings for police.

Luby’s Cafeteria shooting

George “Jo-Jo” Hennard, an unemployed merchant seaman, shot and killed 23 people and wounded 27 others during the lunchtime rush at Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas, on Oct. 16, 1991.

Hennard killed himself shortly after the rampage.

During the attack, Hennard reportedly targeted women, whom he called “vipers.”

San Ysidro McDonald’s massacre

A United States flag (C) flies between the state flag of California (L) and a McDonald's restaurant flag at the border in San Ysidro, California September 27, 2011. With over 13 million vehicles a year, 24 lanes of traffic and 18,000 pedestrians a day, the task of risk management happens 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the U.S.-Mexican border in San Ysidro, California. Hundreds of customs and border protection officers use sophisticated technology to protect the busiest land border crossing in the U.S. The world's population is projected to reach 7 billion on October 31, 2011, according to official U.N. population projections, presenting what the United Nations Population Fund called both a challenge and an opportunity. Picture taken September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT POLITICS BUSINESS FOOD) - GM1E7A71O6I01

James Huberty fatally shot 21 people and injured more than a dozen others after he went on a shooting rampage in a San Ysidro, Calif., McDonald's restaurant in 1984.  (Reuters/Mike Blake)

On July 18, 1984, James Huberty, 41, fatally shot 21 people and injured 19 others in and around a McDonald’s restaurant in San Ysidro, Calif. Among the dead were children and teenagers.

Huberty later was killed by a SWAT sniper.

University of Texas tower shooting

A stone memorial to the 16 people and one fetus who died in the August 1, 1966 mass shooting is seen ahead of it being officially delegated at a ceremony on August 1, 2016 to mark the 50th anniversary of the killing at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, U.S. on July 27,2016. The monument sits near the tower on the university campus from which Charles Whitman perched in an observation deck near the top and shot more than 40 people. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz - TM3EC7S1D1G01

A memorial on the University of Texas' campus honors those killed by an engineering student who gunned down those on campus as he sat in the college's iconic clock tower.  (Reuters/Jon Herskovitz)

On Aug. 1, 1966, University of Texas engineering student Charles Whitman climbed to the school’s iconic clock tower and opened fire. Whitman, a former Marine who had earlier murdered his mother and wife, killed 13 and wounded 43 before he was gunned down by police. 

Whitman fired at people from his perch on the tower for more than an hour.

Ludlow massacre

Members of the Colorado National Guard plus guards hired by the Colorado Fuel & Iron Co. killed 19 striking coal miners in 1914.

Many of the victims were people of color and immigrants.

Family members of the striking miners, including women and children, hid in pits below tents during the clash between militiamen and the miners. Some were suffocated and died after guards set the tents on fire, according to History.com.

Colfax massacre

On Easter Sunday of 1873, in the bloodiest racial attacks during Reconstruction, white Democrats slaughtered as many as 153 African-Americans at the Colfax, La., courthouse, and later, as other victims were being held prisoner.

Fort Pillow massacre

On April 12, 1864, Confederate soldiers shot dead or fatally bayoneted nearly 300 African-American soldiers fighting for the Union in Henning, Tenn. Nearly all of the victims had surrendered and dropped their weapons when they were killed, according to History.com.

Saltville massacre

Shortly after winning a battle in 1864 near Saltville, Va., Confederate troops killed between 45 and 50 wounded or captured Union soldiers who had been fighting for the North.

Lawrence massacre

Pro-Confederate guerrillas in 1863 killed about 200 civilians and burned down a quarter of Lawrence, Kan., a pro-Union community.

Spirit Lake massacre

In 1857, Native Americans of the Santee Sioux tribe killed 35 to 40 settlers and took four young women captive near West Okoboji, Iowa.  

Bloody Island massacre

In 1850, federal troops killed as many as 200 Native Americans of the Pomo tribe on an island in Clear Lake, Calif. The attack was in revenge for the murder of two white settlers by members of another Native American tribe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

 