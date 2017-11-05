Texas church massacre among the deadliest US mass shootings

More than 20 people were feared dead Sunday after a shooting took place at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The tragedy comes after a number of American mass shootings. Here is what you should know.

Las Vegas massacre

Authorities say gunman Stephen Paddock fired on an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino — 58 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded.

SWAT teams who stormed Paddock’s room discovered he had killed himself.

Dallas sniper

A sniper killed five Dallas police officers and injured nine more when he opened fire as they guarded protesters demonstrating against police brutality in July 2016. The gunman was identified as Micah Xavier Johnson, 25, who police said “wanted to kill white people.”

Pulse nightclub massacre

Omar Seddique Mateen killed at least 49 people and wounded more than 50 others when he opened fire in Pulse, a gay Orlando nightclub, on June 12, 2016. Mateen eventually was killed by police after a standoff.

That was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history prior to the Las Vegas attack.

San Bernardino shooting

On Dec. 2, 2015, husband and wife Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik opened fire at a holiday party in San Bernardino, Calif., killing 14 people and wounding 22 others.

After the shooting, the couple was shot by police more than 40 times combined, and killed.

Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre

In 2012, Adam Lanza, 20, shot his mother dead in her home, then drove to the Connecticut school and fatally shot 20 children, between the ages of 6 and 7.

Lanza also murdered school personnel, killing a total of 26 people on Dec. 14, 2012. Lanza then committed suicide.

Binghamton immigration shootings

Fourteen people died, included the perpetrator, after a gunman opened fire at an immigration center in Binghamton, N.Y. in April 2009.

Police said the shooter was Jiverly Wong, 41, who had trouble speaking English and potentially was made fun of and recently let go from his job.

Virginia Tech massacre

Virginia Tech student Seung-Hui Cho fatally shot 32 people in two locations of the school’s Blacksburg, Va., campus in April 2007. He eventually killed himself.

Virginia Tech’s response to the shootings by the mentally ill student caused schools nationwide to review security protocols.

Columbine High School shooting

In April 1999, two seniors at Columbine High School in Colorado, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, fatally shot 12 students and one teacher, and wounded 21 others before killing themselves.

The school shooting caused law enforcement officials to develop “active-shooter” trainings for police.

Luby’s Cafeteria shooting

George “Jo-Jo” Hennard, an unemployed merchant seaman, shot and killed 23 people and wounded 27 others during the lunchtime rush at Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas, on Oct. 16, 1991.

Hennard killed himself shortly after the rampage.

During the attack, Hennard reportedly targeted women, whom he called “vipers.”

San Ysidro McDonald’s massacre

On July 18, 1984, James Huberty, 41, fatally shot 21 people and injured 19 others in and around a McDonald’s restaurant in San Ysidro, Calif. Among the dead were children and teenagers.

Huberty later was killed by a SWAT sniper.

University of Texas tower shooting

On Aug. 1, 1966, University of Texas engineering student Charles Whitman climbed to the school’s iconic clock tower and opened fire. Whitman, a former Marine who had earlier murdered his mother and wife, killed 13 and wounded 43 before he was gunned down by police.

Whitman fired at people from his perch on the tower for more than an hour.

Ludlow massacre

Members of the Colorado National Guard plus guards hired by the Colorado Fuel & Iron Co. killed 19 striking coal miners in 1914.

Many of the victims were people of color and immigrants.

Family members of the striking miners, including women and children, hid in pits below tents during the clash between militiamen and the miners. Some were suffocated and died after guards set the tents on fire, according to History.com.

Colfax massacre

On Easter Sunday of 1873, in the bloodiest racial attacks during Reconstruction, white Democrats slaughtered as many as 153 African-Americans at the Colfax, La., courthouse, and later, as other victims were being held prisoner.

Fort Pillow massacre

On April 12, 1864, Confederate soldiers shot dead or fatally bayoneted nearly 300 African-American soldiers fighting for the Union in Henning, Tenn. Nearly all of the victims had surrendered and dropped their weapons when they were killed, according to History.com.

Saltville massacre

Shortly after winning a battle in 1864 near Saltville, Va., Confederate troops killed between 45 and 50 wounded or captured Union soldiers who had been fighting for the North.

Lawrence massacre

Pro-Confederate guerrillas in 1863 killed about 200 civilians and burned down a quarter of Lawrence, Kan., a pro-Union community.

Spirit Lake massacre

In 1857, Native Americans of the Santee Sioux tribe killed 35 to 40 settlers and took four young women captive near West Okoboji, Iowa.

Bloody Island massacre

In 1850, federal troops killed as many as 200 Native Americans of the Pomo tribe on an island in Clear Lake, Calif. The attack was in revenge for the murder of two white settlers by members of another Native American tribe.

