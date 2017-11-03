Playboy models among 3 seeking $27M, say Soros fund manager raped, beat them

Two Playboy Playmates and a third woman have filed a lawsuit seeking $27 million, alleging that a former fund manager for billionaire George Soros raped and beat them in a New York City penthouse described as a dungeon.

The three plaintiffs, who were not identified, claim that portfolio manager Howie Rubin beat them to the point that they needed extensive medical attention, the New York Post reported, citing a lawsuit filed in federal court.

The Post said it reached out to Rubin, but he declined to comment on the suit.

John Balestriere, the lawyer who filed the suit, said Rubin gagged, tied up and abused the women. The report said the former Bear Stearns trader once allegedly said, “I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter.”

The report said Rubin allegedly had the women sign non-disclosure agreements. Balestriere reportedly wrote that Rubin collaborated with two female fixers and a lawyer who sought to “cover up” his “sexual misconduct and criminal abuse of women and to serve as a cover for his wide-ranging human trafficking scheme.”

According to MSHopeForACure, Rubin received an MBA in 1982 from Harvard. The profile says Rubin enjoys Texas Hold ‘em Poker, swimming, yoga and Soul Cycle.