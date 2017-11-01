White juvenile accused of burning down black church

Authorities say a young white man is accused of setting fire to the sanctuary of a predominantly black church in Louisiana.

The News-Star of Monroe reports the fire at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday burned down its new sanctuary but spared the century-old church community's older building.

Witnesses said they talked to the driver of an Entergy Corp. truck leaving the scene shortly before smoke began rising from the church. Authorities found the vehicle with the suspect, confirmed the juvenile is connected to a second Entergy theft, and believe he used one of the utility trucks to ram vehicles at Caldwell Parish High School.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley says the juvenile will be facing arson in his parish; Charges in other counties weren't immediately available.