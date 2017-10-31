Expand / Collapse search
NYC 'terror' attack leaves 8 dead, several injured

New video of suspect accused of ramming people in Manhattan

Eyewitness records video of suspect running through traffic, brandishing what appear to be handguns.

At least eight people are dead after a driver barreled into a bike path and crashed a rental pickup truck into a crowd in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, shouting "Allahu Akbar," law enforcement sources tell Fox News and The Associated Press.

Another nine people were injured, authorities said. Police tweeted that one person -- who police shot twice -- has been taken into custody and is expected to survive. Police added that there are "no others outstanding."

NYPD shooting photo

The NYPD is responding to reports of a shooting in Lower Manhattan Tuesday, a few blocks from the World Trade Center Memorial.  (New York Police Department)

Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking at a press conference Tuesday evening, called the incident "an act of terror." Governor Andrew Cuomo said that at this point in the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest that there was a wider plot. 

FBI officials confirmed to Fox News that they have agents responding to the situation "with NYPD." A bomb squad is also on scene examining a vehicle. 

A law enforcement source said the suspect had two weapons, believed to be a paintball gun and a BB gun. 

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Trump been briefed on the incident. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has also been briefed.

One witness who passed the scene while on the West Side Highway said he saw several peple bleeding on the ground and a truck hit several people. Another witness told The Associated Press the truck had collided with a small bus and another vehicle.

A school photographer nearby said he peeked around the corner, where he saw a thin man in a blue track suit running and holding a gun. He claimed he saw a heavier man chasing after him.

Fox News' Jake Gibson and Rick Leventhal and The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.