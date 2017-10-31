The Latest: Man ordered held without bond in mom's death

The Latest on man whose mother's dismembered remains believed to have been found (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

A suburban Chicago man whose mother's dismembered remains are believed to have been found in a Chicago park lagoon has been ordered held without bond.

Brian Peck of Elgin was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death. Police say the 55-year-old Peck told Elgin authorities on Friday that 76-year-old Gail Peck went for a walk and didn't return.

During a hearing Tuesday, prosecutors alleged Brian Peck attempted to conceal the body in recently purchased luggage.

Citing details from prosecutors that indicated "extensive planning and premeditation," Cook County Judge Steven J. Goebel said Peck posed an "extreme real and present threat."

___

12:10 p.m.

Police in the Chicago suburb of Elgin say murder charges have been filed against a man whose mother's dismembered remains are believed to have been found in a Chicago park lagoon.

Elgin Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said Tuesday that 55-year-old Brian Peck of Elgin was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death. Police say Peck on Friday told Elgin police that 76-year-old Gail Peck went for a walk and didn't return. That prompted an hours-long search that included a helicopter.

On Saturday two duffel bags containing human remains were discovered in a lagoon at Chicago's Lincoln Park. Elgin police say investigators have evidence the body is Gail Peck. They also are doing DNA testing.

Brian Peck is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday afternoon.