Kate Steinle trial to feature witness from defense, after week of dramatic testimony

The fifth day in the trial of the homeless illegal immigrant charged with killing Kate Steinle will feature a witness from the defense after a week of dramatic testimony.

The defense team for Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, who's charged with killing Steinle on July 1, 2015 on Pier 14 in San Francisco, is expected to call a witness to the stand Monday.

Testimony on Thursday came from a government employee whose gun was stolen and used in the shooting.

Bureau of Land Management Agent John Woychowski told the jury he parked his car in what he thought was a safe location and left a black backpack, which had his loaded weapon inside, in the back seat. He said the car was locked and had an alarm and tinted windows.

When his family returned from dinner, he said his car's windows were smashed and the backpack was gone.

He said he immediately reported the theft to 911 and his employer.

KATE STEINLE TRIAL FEATURES TESTIMONY FROM AGENT WHOSE STOLEN GUN WAS USED IN SHOOTING

The prosecution brought out a P239 weapon as evidence which Woychowski confirmed was his and he showed the jury how it worked, adding that he'd never had trouble with it.

Defense attorney Matt Gonzalez cross-examined the agent, focusing primarily on why the agent had a loaded gun if he was off duty -- and why he left it in the car.

Woychowski said he was required to keep his weapon loaded in a specific way and reiterated that he thought the car was safe. He said he always kept the backpack on him to protect his family. He added his employer had issued a locking device for the gun but he didn't have it on him that day and that the gun did not have an external safety.

Previous days in court have included testimony from witnesses on the scene and responding officers who handled evidence and investigation.

Zarate, 54, admitted shooting Steinle, but says it was an accident.

COURTROOM GASPS AS VIDEO OF KATE STEINLE'S SHOOTING IS PLAYED FOR JURY

Steinle's father testified last week at the trial's opening that before she died, she said to him: "Help me, Dad."

The prosecution said those were her last words.

While Garcia's immigration status is what brought the case into the national spotlight, jurors will not hear evidence about that, and it will not be a factor in the trial.

Steinle's slaying became a signature issue for Donald Trump as he was running for president. He invoked the slaying in calling for the construction of a wall on the Mexican border and stepping up deportations and cracking down on illegal immigration.

Fox News' Michael Lundin in San Francisco contributed to this report.