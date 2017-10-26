Kate Steinle trial to feature more testimony on shooting video that made courtroom gasp

The fourth day in the trial of the homeless illegal immigrant charged with killing Kate Steinle will feature more testimony from a police officer regarding video that appeared to show the moment of the shooting -- an image that triggered gasps in the courtroom.

The defense on Thursday is expected to ask more questions of San Francisco Police Department Officer Craig Dong in the trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, who's charged with killing Steinle on July 1, 2015 on Pier 14 in San Francisco. Dong is an investigator with a background in video forensics.

He was on the scene on the day of the shooting, and worked on enhancing video from a nearby fire station that appeared to capture video of both Zarate and also Steinle and her father at the moment of shooting.

During testimony on Wednesday, jurors saw a video that showed Steinle falling, the suspect walking away and something splashing in the water.

Zarate's attorney, Matt Gonzalez, is expected to show more video and question Dong on its contents, and ask questions related to if he looked at video before the suspect got to the scene, and if he tried to get video from nearby ferry boats.

The jury also heard on Wednesday from SFPD Bomb Squad Officer Scott Hurley, who's part of the "underwater hazards device team" which recovered the murder weapon from the ocean floor.

COURTROOM GASPS AS VIDEO OF KATE STEINLE'S SHOOTING IS PLAYED FOR JURY

The defense team questioned Hurley regarding tides and currents between when the gun was dropped in the water and when it was located a day later.

None of the victim's family members were seen in court.

On Tuesday, jurors heard from Michelle Lo, a witness to the slaying.

Lo said she was on vacation in San Francisco with her family at the time. She remembered a man dressed in black who "looked like a homeless person" and was spinning around in a chair "grinning and laughing" who made her uncomfortable.

She said she and her family continued along a pier before hearing a "very sharp scream" and seeing a woman on the ground. And she said she saw the same man from earlier walking away.

KATE STEINLE TRIAL FEATURES TESTIMONY OF WITNESS TO KILLING BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

Zarate, 54, admitted shooting Steinle, but says it was an accident.

Steinle's father testified Monday that before she died, she said to him: "Help me, Dad."

The prosecution said those were her last words.

While Garcia's immigration status is what brought the case into the national spotlight, jurors will not hear evidence about that, and it will not be a factor in the trial.

Steinle's slaying became a signature issue for Donald Trump as he was running for president. He invoked the slaying in calling for the construction of a wall on the Mexican border and stepping up deportations and cracking down on illegal immigration.

Fox News' Michael Lundin in San Francisco contributed to this report.