Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida

Extra fat protects Florida dog during bear attack

By WSVN Miami | Fox News
Frika is an overweight miniature pinscher whose 15-pound frame may be the reason she survived a bear attack in Florida.

Frika is an overweight miniature pinscher whose 15-pound frame may be the reason she survived a bear attack in Florida.

A layer of fat saved a Florida dog during a bear attack.

Frika is an overweight miniature pinscher, but her 15-pound frame may be the reason she survived a terrifying encounter.

She was attacked by a bear while out in her yard in Altamonte Springs on Tuesday.

“The vet said she’s just really hearty. She said the extra layer of fat kept the bear’s claw from tearing out her intestines,” the dog’s owner, Eric Yaughn, said.

Frika has continued to recover well after getting more than a dozen stitches.

Bears frequently are spotted in the community which is close to a wilderness area.

This story first appeared on WSVN.