Rape suspect had been charged with sex abuse in September and released, officials say

A man charged with sexual assault in the nation’s capital less than a month ago was arrested in a Washington suburb over the weekend for attempting to rape and kill a woman inside her home, police said Monday.

The Prince George's County Police Department said Khary Edwards, 23, forced his way into a home in Camp Springs, Md., located just outside Washington, D.C., early Saturday and attempted to rape a woman inside.

"When the first officer arrived, he observed the suspect, who was naked, running from the home," police said.

Edwards was apprehended after a foot chase, and charged with attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery and additional charges. The 23-year-old is being held without bond.

Neighbors told FOX5 the victim has lived in the neighborhood for decades, but is now too scared to return to her home.

Online DC court records show Edwards was charged with first-degree sexual abuse for an incident at a gas station in Southeast D.C on Sept. 25.

In that incident, Edwards allegedly parked his car, grabbed a woman by the neck and said, "You are going to take this ___.”

The victim of the September incident told police Edwards had previously helped her by giving her rides to and from work, but on that September night Edwards sexually assaulted her.

The victim tried leaving the car and asking for help, but Edwards ultimately grabbed her by the hair and forced her back in the car, according to the court documents.

Online court records show Edwards was ordered released under a program called the High-Intensity Supervision Program on September 26. Last week, Edwards had a “notice of non-compliance" on his record on October 19.

Officials told Fox News that prosecutors requested Edwards be released into the program until his next court hearing, which would have been Oct. 27.

The 23-year-old has a preliminary hearing for the charges in Prince George's County scheduled for Nov. 20, but also has a felony status conference scheduled for Tuesday at D.C. Superior Court.