Elementary school apologizes after fundraising event features Trump tombstone game

A Massachusetts elementary school is in hot water after fundraiser last week featured a game where students tossed bean bags at a mock tombstone for President Trump.

Principal Telena Imel, of West Parish Elementary School, wrote a letter to families apologizing for the game that appeared to politicize a school-sponsored event.

“Intentionally or not, it inappropriately brought a political agenda into what was designed to be a fun family affair,” Imel wrote.

She went on to say that such events are “not the place” for politics and that she was troubled that some families were made uncomfortable by the display, The Hill reported.

The incident took place Friday night at a fundraising event where the game was brought in by a parent who intended for the design to come off as humorous.

Some local officials say it’s too little too late for apologies.

Amanda Kesterson, head of the Gloucester Republican City Committee, told The Boston Herald that she doesn’t “think it’s appropriate to put the sitting president’s name on a tombstone.”

“It’s disrespectful to the office of the president, no matter who he is,” Kesterson added.