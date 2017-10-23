Stolen dog returned to Texas after 3-year, 1,700-mile journey

After three years and 1,700 miles, a Texas dog is finally back home after she was stolen from a homeless woman.

Ladybird, a Staffordshire Terrier, was originally trained to be a service animal for a woman who had narcolepsy and seizures. When the woman ended up homeless, Ladybird stayed by her side on the streets of Austin.

"This dog eventually took care of her, was her only family and pulled her wheelchair," Sharon Henderson told FOX7 Austin.

The canine's owner made a plea to Henderson and another woman, known as "Miss Jane," to take care of Ladybird before the woman died -- but another man took off with the pooch before they could get to her.

“The neighbor in the living facility called this other homeless guy and he came and took ladybird in the middle of the night knowing that her wishes were that he not have her,” Henderson said.

Ladybird had a chip in her neck, which Henderson and the other woman tracked all the way to Portland, Ore. They believe the man hitchhiked the entire way there with the dog.

DOGS REALLY DO PUT ON 'PUPPY EYES' TO GET WHAT THEY WANT

A month ago, Henderson and "Miss Jane" got a call Ladybird was found wandering the streets of Portland, weighing 30 pounds and going deaf. The man who originally took her had died, leaving her to fend for herself.

"She hadn't eaten in so long, so had no jaw muscles. Her head muscles had atrophied and she couldn't even chew. Her ribs were sticking out and she couldn’t even go up two stairs without falling backwards," Henderson said.

After arranging for the dog to go into foster care, Ladybird started bouncing back and was finally able to make the trip back home to the Lone Star state.

“I want her to enjoy the rest of her life in the lap of luxury she's never known and have a family," Henderson said.