Crazed truck driver tries to steal fire truck near Times Square, reports say

A man who crashed his rental truck near New York's Times Square on Sunday attacked a firefighter and tried unsuccessfully to steal his fire truck, according to reports.

Video taken Sunday evening showed the unidentified man wearing a green shirt in the driver’s side of a Fire Department of New York (FDNY) fire truck. In the crowded street, firefighters surrounded the vehicle and seemingly tried to force the man -- who was fighting back -- away from the fire truck.

The man allegedly crashed his large rental truck early Sunday afternoon into seven vehicles on 10th Avenue a couple blocks from Times Square, the New York Post reported.

An FDNY spokesperson confirmed the skirmish to WPIX, adding that either the truck driver or someone else involved became furious and tried to steal the fire truck.

The driver “was in a manic state, he jumped out of the truck screaming, ‘Help me, help me — he’s chasing me,’” a witness told the Post.

Nine people, including the driver and a firefighter, were rushed to a hospital.

Police said the incident is not being investigated as terrorism, and they believe the unknown driver was high on drugs.