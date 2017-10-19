3 months in jail for businessman in crash that killed priest

A businessman who pleaded guilty in an Ohio crash that killed a priest who was a passenger in his car has been sentenced to three months in jail.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Savor Seasonings LLC president Jeffrey Higgins was sentenced Thursday in Hamilton County. Higgins pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor vehicular homicide charge in the July 9 crash that killed his friend the Rev. Christopher Coleman.

Authorities say Higgins flipped his Mustang while driving more than 50 mph (80 kph) as he left a golf club in suburban Cincinnati. The car landed on its roof, killing Coleman.

The 51-year-old Higgins said in court that knowing he's responsible for his friend's death "torments" his "soul." He apologized to Coleman's family, friends and parishioners.

