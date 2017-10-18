Maryland shooting: 3 dead, 2 in critical condition in 'targeted attack'

Three people were killed and two others were in critical condition after a 'targeted attack' by a gunman at a business north of Baltimore early Wednesday, officials said.

The suspect was not in custody and police had launched a dragnet for the shooter, identified by Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler as 37-year-old Radeed Labeeb Prince.

"We have lost three lives so far this morning in Harford County," Gahler said at a news conference, adding it was not a random shooting but a "targeted attack."

All five of the victims are believed to have been employees of Advance Granite Solutions, according to Gahler.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, located about 20 miles northeast of Baltimore.

"We can confirm we are on the scene of a shooting in the Emmorton Business Park. Multiple injuries reported," the sheriff's office tweeted.

Shots rang out around 9:30 a.m., FOX45 Baltimore reported.

"Police Activity in area of Emmorton Business Park. Avoid the area," police tweeted.

Two victims from the shooting were taken to Shock Trauma hospital in Baltimore and are listed in critical condition, the facility said on Twitter.

Businesses in the area were on lockdown as a result of the shooting.

A business owner told FOX45 police told them there was an active shooter, and to go back inside the building.

Steve Chetelat, who works at KC flooring near the scene of the shooting, told FOX45 he heard "a lot of people yelling, and screaming" in some sort of argument before police arrived at the scene. '

Some schools in the area have also been placed in modified lockdown as a result of police activity.

Special agents from Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Division are at the office park to assist local law enforcement, the agency said.

The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.