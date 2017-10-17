FOX NEWS FIRST: Security guard in Las Vegas massacre missing; NBC News chief feels Weinstein heat

TOP OF THE MORNING

It's Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Welcome to Fox News First, your first stop for today's news. To get your early morning news emailed directly to your inbox, click here.

Here's your Fox News First 5 - the first five things you need to know today:

The security guard in Las Vegas massacre is missing

FBI documents suggest James Comey rushed to clear Hillary Clinton

NBC News' president is under pressure to apologize or resign for not running a Harvey Weinstein exposé

The inside story of a family's rescue from terrorist captivity is revealed

Fox News Exclusive: Dana Loesch speaks out on gun control advocates forcing her from her home

Let's dive deeper into these stories ...

THE LEAD STORY: The Mandalay Bay security guard who was allegedly shot before the Las Vegas massacre and who disappeared last week moments before scheduled television interviews has not been seen since he went to a walk-in health clinic, his union president said ... Las Vegas police say the guard, Jesus Campos, was shot shortly before gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip – though the sequence of events is still in dispute. Campos' shooting raised questions about police response and whether the hotel did enough to prevent the bloodshed. David Hickey of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA) said Campos had requested to go public and wanted to tell his side of the story in Oct. 1 shooting investigation.

However, Campos disappeared shortly before his scheduled TV interviews, including one with Fox News' Sean Hannity. Hickey said he had received a text Thursday night saying Campos was taken to a UMC Quick Care facility, though he did not specify where or whom the text came from. A spokesperson at the UMC Quick Care, which has eight locations throughout the Las Vegas area, told Fox News on Monday that they had "heard nothing" about Campos visiting them.

Tucker: Vegas massacre conspiracy theories fill the void

The Las Vegas Massacre: Full coverage

PROOF OF COMEY RUSH TO JUDGMENT ON CLINTON? The FBI released documents proving former FBI Director James Comey began drafting a letter regarding Hillary Clinton's email investigation months before conducting several key interviews, including speaking to Clinton herself ... The document release was titled "Drafts of Director Comeys July 5, 2016 Statement Regarding Email Server Investigation Part 01 of 01." The contents of the email were largely unclear as nearly all of it was redacted. The now-public records show the email titled “Midyear Exam --- UNCLASSIFIED” was sent by Comey on May 2, 2016, to Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, general counsel James Baker and chief of staff and senior counselor James Rybicki.

Why is this important? The existence of such an email draft raised questions about Comey's Senate testimony in June 2017 regarding his decision to go public with findings in the Clinton email investigation. At the time, he testified that he was inclined to publicly announce the results of the probe to “protect the credibility of the investigation,” after then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton had an unscheduled meeting on a tarmac in Arizona. He also said “other things” encouraged him to make the announcement, including Lynch allegedly urging him to refer to the email scandal as a “matter” and not an “investigation.” Calls for Comey to return to Capitol Hill for questioning have mounted, including from Sen. Lindsey Graham, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who said he would subpoena Comey if he had to.

The existence of such an email draft raised questions about Comey's Senate testimony in June 2017 regarding his decision to go public with findings in the Clinton email investigation. At the time, he testified that he was inclined to publicly announce the results of the probe to “protect the credibility of the investigation,” after then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton had an unscheduled meeting on a tarmac in Arizona. He also said “other things” encouraged him to make the announcement, including Lynch allegedly urging him to refer to the email scandal as a “matter” and not an “investigation.” Calls for Comey to return to Capitol Hill for questioning have mounted, including from Sen. Lindsey Graham, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who said he would subpoena Comey if he had to. Fusion GPS, company behind anti-Trump dossier, fights House subpoenas

NBC NEWS PRESIDENT FEELS HARVEY HEAT: NBC is tentatively standing by its embattled news president, Noah Oppenheim, who killed its long-gestating investigation into scandalized producer Harvey Weinstein ... Oppenheim, who has denied any ties to Weinstein and moonlights as a Hollywood screenwriter, is now facing allegations that he sat at the same table as Weinstein at a glamorous New York gala in April. He spiked the story that would have outed Weinstein as a serial sexual harasser months before The New York Times and The New Yorker published the stories that derailed the Hollywood mogul's career. Oppenheim's decision to pass on the exposé has resulted in an avalanche of accusations that the network has conflicts of interest and is lying about its reasons for killing the story.

BEHIND THE RESCUE OF A COUPLE FROM TERRORIST CAPTIVITY: Armed with information from U.S. intelligence, Pakistani soldiers staged a dramatic but successful rescue operation last week to free American Caitlan Coleman, 31, and her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle, 34, and their three young children after five years in Haqqani network captivity ... According to multiple U.S. sources with close connections to the operation, no prisoners were exchanged and ransom money was not paid. The Canadian government also asserted that their longstanding policy of not fulfilling ransom demands remains, and no money was dished out. Because of information obtained from drone footage, it is believed that the U.S. had long known of their location, as did Pakistan’s military arm ISI, and it was "always a matter of someone pulling the trigger to go over and get them."

So why did the rescue happen now? Sources say the U.S. government started floating rumors some time ago within the Pakistani high military that a rescue operation was highly probable. It is believed that while the couple was moved around a few times in the early stages of their captivity, their location had remained static for some time and Joint Special Operations Command were getting ready to embark on a rescue, when ultimately the Pakistanis — fearing another national upstaging and embarrassment akin to the bin Laden raid in 2011 which exposed them as harboring major terrorists — took the reign.

Haqqani captors killed child, raped wife, Canadian ex-hostage says

Caitlan Coleman family refuses return to U.S.; husband fears Gitmo over past

VIOLENCE OF THE LEFT HITS HOME FOR NRA SPOKESPERSON LOESCH: Radio host and NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch said she's had to pack up her belongings in garbage bags and leave her home over threats from gun control advocates and other opponents ... Loesch said she and her family, including her young children, have received threats over her role in the National Rifle Association in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre. She told Fox News' Martha MacCallum it's been difficult to sell her home "conventionally" through open houses and a realtor when she's received such vile threats. But, she praised the FBI and local law enforcement for their help and said she doesn't hate her opponents.

Loesch: Monsters exist and millions of Americans want to protect themselves

ABOUT LAST NIGHT

HILLARY'S DELAYED 'OUTRAGE': "Hillary Clinton enabled her husband, who had severe problems with women. She's always trying to embrace victimization. .... She's a fraud. She's always been a fraud." – Cleveland-area preacher Rev. Darrell Scott, who was a member of Trump's transition team, on "Hannity," sounding off on Hillary Clinton's reaction to donor pal Harvey Weinstein's sex scandal. WATCH

NO BACKING DOWN: "I just want someone to have that choice [to carry a weapon]. I'll never stand down." – Dana Loesch, on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," reflecting on the threats she and her family have received from gun control advocates over her support of the NRA and the second amendment. WATCH

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Netflix sinking deeper into debt to fuel subscriber growth.

Verizon Fios stops carrying Univision.

Trump to meet with Yellen as Fed term nears expiration.

Down syndrome entrepreneur builds success out of socks, shatters stereotypes.

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

Gregg Jarrett: Colin Kaepernick's case against the NFL is as lame as his skills at quarterback.

Tomi Lahren: Final Thoughts for Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Eminem.

Erick Erickson: President Trump has done some good things lately.

Juan Williams: Trump is failing as president.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

The Walking Dead fans think they've figured out the upcoming crossover event ahead of Season 8 premiere.

Josh Brolin opens up about Only the Brave.

Cher announces return to the big screen with Mamma Mia! sequel.

HBO executive gives update on Game of Thrones spin offs.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Moms worry trick-or-treating as 'Moana' is 'cultural appropriation.'

Dramatic video shows daredevil jumping off 800 ft. cliff without a parachute.

This time capsule 1979 Pontiac Trans Am has been driven just 65 miles.

Woman contracts rare bacterial infection on 12-hour flight.

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Sen. Tom Cotton addresses rumors who could be considered for CIA director; House Majority Whip Steve Scalise reflects on his road to recovery after being shot in June; counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway sounds off on the hot topics facing the White House.

The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino, 2 p.m. ET: Singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley gives an inside look at his special project for the new movie, Only the Brave.

Stay with Fox News for live coverage of President Trump's speech on tax reform at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C. with The Story with Martha MacCallum at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. and then Hannity at 9 p.m.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO, gives an inside look at her company.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Andy Puzder, former CKE Restaurants CEO, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee and Sen. Rand Paul all preview Trump's tax reform speech.

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET: EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt explains his bid to end the EPA's "sue and settle" practice.

Countdown to the Closing Bell, 3 p.m. ET: Former CBO Director Douglas Holtz-Eakin sizes up Trump's tax reform plan.

Risk & Reward, 5 p.m. ET: Ivana Lowell, one of Harvey Weinstein's accusers, tells her story.

On Fox News Radio:

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET: Brian will be live from the White House with slew of special guests that include: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney and more.

#OnThisDay

2003: Taipei 101 is completed in Taipei, becoming the world's tallest high-rise

1989: The worst earthquake in 82 years strikes San Francisco bay area minutes before the start of a World Series game there.

1933: Due to rising anti-Semitism and anti-intellectualism in Hitler's Germany, Albert Einstein immigrates to the United States.

1913: Zeppelin LII explodes over London, killing 28.

Thank you for joining us on Fox News First! Enjoy your Tuesday, and we'll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday morning.