Las Vegas security guard Jesus Campos disappears moments before TV interviews

Where in the world is Jesus Campos?

The Mandalay Bay security guard shot by Stephen Paddock in the moments leading up to the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history was set to break his silence Thursday night with five television interviews, including one on Fox News, Campos' union president said.

Except when the cameras were about to roll, and media gathered in the building to talk to him, Campos reportedly bolted, and, as of early Friday morning, it wasn't immediately clear where he was.

“We were in a room and we came out and he was gone,” Campos' union president told reporters, according to ABC News’ Stephanie Wash.

Campos is represented by the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America, which did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News earlier this week.

Fox News' Sean Hannity tweeted out that Campos, who was scheduled to appear on "Hannity" Thursday night, “cancelled” his appearance.

Little is known about Campos, with few pictures to emerge of the security guard and no apparent online footprint surfacing to provide details about one of the central figures in the mass shooting.

SPFPA President David L. Hickey told reporters new information about the timeline of the attack -- for which Las Vegas Police and MGM Resorts have given conflicting accounts – doesn’t dispute Campos is still a hero for saving a maintenance worker and possibly stopping additional shots, Wash reported.

MGM Resorts issued a statement Thursday to “correct some of the misinformation that has been reported."

“We know that shots were being fired at the festival lot at the same time as, or within 40 seconds after, the time Jesus Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio,” the statement said. “Metro officers were together with armed Mandalay Bay security officers in the building when Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio. These Metro officers and armed Mandalay Bay security officers immediately responded to the 32nd floor.”

In the most recent police timeline, provided Monday, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Paddock fired about 200 bullets from his room at the resort starting at 9:59 p.m. on Oct. 1 -- the volley in which Campos was hit -- and then began opening fire on the music festival crowd six minutes later.

Police had earlier said the opposite – that Campos was struck after Paddock started firing out the window.

Nearly two weeks into the investigation, authorities have yet to disclose a motive for Paddock’s attack, which left 58 dead.

A Las Vegas Police spokesman told Fox News earlier this week the department hopes to have another press conference Friday and noted details of the investigation are subject to change as new information trickles in.