Cher announces return to the big screen with 'Mamma Mia!' sequel

Cher is making her way back to the big screen in “Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again!”

The 71-year-old Oscar winner revealed the news of her role on Twitter Sunday when asked by a follower to verify the rumors. Cher wouldn’t provide any other details about her part, but she did tweet the title “Fernando,” which is one of ABBA’s hit songs.

Universal Pictures is keeping Cher’s character description under wraps, but a source told Page Six Monday that her role is a “wonderful” one.

The original 2008 film, which was based on the stage musical, stars Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters and Christine Baranski. Lily James has joined the cast as the young version of Streep’s Donna.

The sequel will be released on July 20, 2018 — 10 years and two days after “Mamma Mia!” opened. The soundtrack for “Here We Go Again!” will feature ABBA songs that didn’t appear in the first film and will also bring back some of the old favorites.

