South Dakota man who took guns to anti-Islam event sentenced

A South Dakota man who carried guns into an anti-Islam speaking event and livestreamed a Facebook video from outside afterward has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Ehab Jaber, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty in July to a federal firearms charge. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol sentenced the 46-year-old to seven years in prison, seven months in community or home detention and three years of probation.

Federal prosecutors say Jaber aimed to spark a violent reaction when he attended the April event with firearms in tow.

The Argus Leader reports that Jaber told the judge he was "heartbroken" by the high attendance at an event condemning his religion.

Jaber faces separate state charges of making terroristic threats and violating his bail conditions by testing positive for methamphetamine.