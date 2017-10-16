Ohio man charged in 4 slayings still held without bond

A man charged in the slayings of three adults and a young boy in southern Ohio continues to be held without bond.

The Ironton Tribune reports 23-year-old Arron Lawson waived a bond hearing on Monday in Ironton Municipal Court.

He was ordered held without bond on Saturday after his arrest in Lawrence County on Friday. He's charged in the shooting deaths of 28-year-old Stacey Jackson, 50-year-old Donald McGuire, 43-year-old Tammie McGuire and Jackson's son, 7-year-old Devin Holston.

They were killed inside Jackson's home on Wednesday. Devin's body was found hidden there on Thursday after being reported missing. All of the victims are related.

Devin's father was hospitalized after being stabbed inside the home.

Lawson has been charged with aggravated murder and murder. His attorney hasn't returned calls seeking comment.