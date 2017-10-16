Ambulance hits car, goes off Michigan bridge killing 1

An ambulance apparently ran a stop sign and rammed into a car on a rural Michigan bridge on Monday, killing the car's driver and sending the ambulance tumbling off the span into waist-deep water, authorities said.

The two emergency workers in the ambulance were hospitalized in serious condition after the crash, which happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. near the border of Maple Grove and Albee townships, about 70 miles northwest of Detroit.

The cause is under investigation, but State Police spokesman Lt. David Kaiser said the Mobile Medical Response ambulance was heading back to the station for a shift change when it apparently ran a stop sign and collided with the car on the Saginaw County bridge.

The ambulance went through a guard rail and ended up on its side in Misteguay Creek about 30 feet below the bridge, Kaiser said.

The car remained on the bridge. Its driver, 21-year-old Dustin Sharp, of Burt, died following the crash, he said.

The 25-year-old ambulance driver and his 32-year-old colleague were hospitalized. Mobile Medical Response said in a statement that the company was "fully cooperating" with authorities.