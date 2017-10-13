Florida pit bull dies after being left for dead in suitcase, stabbed 50 times

A Florida pit bull who had people across the nation pulling for him after he was left for dead in a suitcase with multiple stab wounds died Thursday night. Ollie was 1.

Ollie’s story drew attention after there was a major effort to keep him alive. People across the country offered to adopt him.

Ollie was found in Hollywood, Fla., Tuesday stuffed inside a blue suitcase. He’d been stabbed more than 50 times, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

A GoFundMe page that was set up for him raised about $40,000 before his death.

He was found when someone heard his cries about 1 a.m. Tuesday, and contacted police, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Ollie was taken to the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital, where he died, the newspaper said.

Jan Milbyer, founder of Grateful Paws, said she was devastated when she learned about his death.

“I was crying when he was alive, so I’m even worse now,” she told the Sun-Sentinel. “There were so many people offering to adopt him. But he died knowing he was surrounded by people who cared.”

A necropsy will be performed to determine his cause of death. Hollywood police are looking for the person or people who beat and stabbed Ollie.