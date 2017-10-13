Florida man allegedly leaves child in hot car then asks cops 'what's the big deal?'

A Florida man allegedly left a young child in a hot car unattended while he ate lunch and then asked cops: “What’s the big deal?”

Dillon Roberts, 20, reportedly went into a Hardee’s restaurant in Chipley for lunch on Tuesday and soon after Washington County Sheriff deputies received a call that he had left a young child inside the hot car.

The child had been left inside the vehicle for approximately 20 to 30 minutes as the outside temperatures exceeded 90 degrees, deputies said.

When a deputy arrived to the restaurant, the child and Roberts were inside.

“The child’s face was red and his clothes were wet due to him sweating profusely,” WCSO said on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office said Roberts became angry after being questioned, stating: “What’s the big deal? I cracked the window.”

Two back windows in the vehicle were slightly opened, deputies said.

Dillon was arrested and faces child abuse charges.

“The outcome of leaving a child in a vehicle can be devastating,” WCSO Sheriff Kevin Crews said in a statement. “We are all aware of the recent news involving deaths caused by