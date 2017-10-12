Parents of former high school student file lawsuit after teacher allegedly suggests their son, who is black, be hanged

The parents of a former high school student in Mississippi, who is black, are suing a school district after a substitute teacher allegedly said their son should be hanged.

Carlos Moore, the attorney for parents Tony and Kayla Lindsey, says the incident took place in April of this year at Northwest High School in Rankin County, Miss. The student who is referred to as “T.L.” in the lawsuit, was involved in a verbal “spat” with a white student when the substitute teacher interjected.

“Basically he told the white student to stop messing with him or he was going to lay him out,” Moore told Fox News. “The teacher overheard this, so she told the white student to let him hit him so they could hang him. She said this in front of a class full of students.”

Moore says the substitute teacher involved was suspended for two days and the school district offered what he describes as “hush money” following the incident.

A Rankin County School District (RCSD) spokesperson provided a statement to Fox News calling the case “meritless.”

“This matter was investigated, discussed with parents, and resolved the week of April 7, 2017,” Kristen Windham, the director of public relations for RCSD, said in a statement. “The allegations in this case were taken out of context for the purpose of gain. We will defend this meritless case vigorously.”

Windham also says substitute teachers with the district are employed by Kelly Services. She went on to say the company has an excellent track record of providing quality workers.

Moore adds the parents aren’t looking to gain from the lawsuit, and are seeking damages for their son’s emotional distress. He noted the amount of compensation would be decided by a jury.

“If the school district really believed it was an egregious act, they would have done more than ratify her act by giving her a two-day suspension,” Moore said.