Attempted prison break in NC: Fires sparked, 'several' workers hurt

An attempted prison break in North Carolina has left several workers injured as fires broke out inside the facility.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety tweeted Thursday afternoon that there was an “attempted escape at Pasquotank Cl in Elizabeth City. Fires set in prison sewing plant. Several employees injured.” It added there would be “more info when available.”

It was unclear if any prisoners actually got out. A call was made to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office that there was a "possible escape of prisoners" at the Pasquotank Correctional Institute, WAVY-TV reported.

The high-security prison has 896 male inmates, according to the Department of Public Safety. The security fence around the facility has "a built-in electronic intrusion detection system" that "alerts armed correction officers."

A spokesperson from the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center told WAVY the hospital has taken in six patients, but did not specify if they were all prison employees.

Schools in the area reportedly went on lockdown.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools sent a message Thursday afternoon that “due to an incident that is taking place at the local jail north of town, Northside Elementary, Elizabeth City Middle School and Pasquotank County High School have been placed on lock down at the advice of Emergency Management,” according to WAVY.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here for more from Fox 8.