Mass Murder

Las Vegas shooter's home broken into despite intense FBI, police interest

Authorities say Stephen Paddock shot a security guard 6 minutes before massacre began; Dan Springer reports on the latest in the investigation.

Las Vegas police change concert shooting timeline

A Nevada home the Las Vegas shooter used as a stash house for handguns, shotguns and a “plethora of ammunition” was burglarized last weekend in a stunning security breach, and comes as federal and state authorities say they're still sweeping the scene for clues.

At least one vandal broke in to Stephen Paddock’s Reno-area home through the building's front door, though detectives still were unsure if multiple suspects were involved, Officer Tim Broadway of the Reno Police Department told the Reno Gazette-Journal Tuesday.

Broadway said police were not immediately aware of anything taken or any damage done to the retirement community home. The FBI was notified of the breach.

This Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 photo shows a home that FBI agents searched Monday in Reno, Nev. The home was owned by Stephen Paddock, who opened fire on a crowd at a country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds of others. (AP Photo/Jonathan Cooper)

Federal and local authorities stormed the home on Oct. 3, two days after Paddock killed 58 people, firing down on a concert crowd from his hotel suite in Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Officials found five handguns, two shotguns, several electronic devices and a “plethora of ammunition” at the home, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

MGM RESORTS DISPUTES LAS VEGAS POLICE TIMELINE OF SHOOTING

Another one of Paddock’s retirement community homes searched in Mesquite yielded more weapons, explosives and electronic devices, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo discusses the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Law enforcement authorities on Monday made a significant change to the timeline of the mass shooting, saying the gunman shot a hotel security guard before he opened fire on concertgoers. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Lombardo told the media Monday that FBI and behavioral analysis agents were actively looking at the Reno home and Paddock’s other properties as the search continued for a motive behind the attack, which was the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

"Is the FBI along with LVMPD revisiting the personal property of the suspect? Yes, that is accurate along with the behavioral analysis detectives,” Lombardo said Monday, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. “They are also present and maybe we can discern additional evidence as a result of that revisit.”

NORTH CAROLINA MAN HAS SURVIVED 9/11 AND LAS VEGAS SHOOTING

Reno police block off the street a half-block away from where authorities searched a home owned by Stephen Paddock on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Reno, Nev. Paddock opened fire on a crowd at a country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

Lombardo told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that investigators have made contact with all of Paddock’s “family tree,” including his two ex-wives.

“We may never know,” Lombardo said of the shooter's motive. “All those things that you would expect to find, we have not found.”

The sheriff said an examination of Paddock’s brain, conducted as part of the autopsy, revealed nothing unusual.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported Paddock was prescribed an anti-anxiety medication in June by a Henderson, Nev., doctor.