Las Vegas shooter's home broken into despite intense FBI, police interest

A Nevada home the Las Vegas shooter used as a stash house for handguns, shotguns and a “plethora of ammunition” was burglarized last weekend in a stunning security breach, and comes as federal and state authorities say they're still sweeping the scene for clues.

At least one vandal broke in to Stephen Paddock’s Reno-area home through the building's front door, though detectives still were unsure if multiple suspects were involved, Officer Tim Broadway of the Reno Police Department told the Reno Gazette-Journal Tuesday.

Broadway said police were not immediately aware of anything taken or any damage done to the retirement community home. The FBI was notified of the breach.

Federal and local authorities stormed the home on Oct. 3, two days after Paddock killed 58 people, firing down on a concert crowd from his hotel suite in Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Officials found five handguns, two shotguns, several electronic devices and a “plethora of ammunition” at the home, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

Another one of Paddock’s retirement community homes searched in Mesquite yielded more weapons, explosives and electronic devices, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

Lombardo told the media Monday that FBI and behavioral analysis agents were actively looking at the Reno home and Paddock’s other properties as the search continued for a motive behind the attack, which was the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

"Is the FBI along with LVMPD revisiting the personal property of the suspect? Yes, that is accurate along with the behavioral analysis detectives,” Lombardo said Monday, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. “They are also present and maybe we can discern additional evidence as a result of that revisit.”

Lombardo told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that investigators have made contact with all of Paddock’s “family tree,” including his two ex-wives.

“We may never know,” Lombardo said of the shooter's motive. “All those things that you would expect to find, we have not found.”

The sheriff said an examination of Paddock’s brain, conducted as part of the autopsy, revealed nothing unusual.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported Paddock was prescribed an anti-anxiety medication in June by a Henderson, Nev., doctor.