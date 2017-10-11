11-year-old girl's reaction after learning she's been adopted is priceless

A school administrator in Utah last Monday posted the video of an 11-year-old girl celebrating after learning she was being adopted by her foster parents.

"My heart was so happy. It was like 'Ah!' I was like screaming," Tannah Butterfield, the girl, told KUTV.

Surveillance footage from the American Heritage School, which is south of Salt Lake City, has been viewed more than 6,000 times. The video was first posted by the school's office manager, Jackie Alexander.

Butterfield can be seen in the video leaping into Alexander’s arms and clinging to her after being told the news.

"This is like the biggest thing that's ever happened to me," Butterfield told KUTV.

After two years of anticipation, Tannah’s dream was finally answered after a judge approved adoption requests for her and her two younger siblings, reported KUTV.

“In 12 years at this job, this is by far my best moment ever!! To tell a little girl that she gets her family forever takes the cake,” Alexander wrote in the description of the post.

Adding, “A moment needed after waking up to another morning of devastating news on t.v....but a sweet reminder today that life can be and still is beautiful in spite of it all.”