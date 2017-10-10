Pharmacist reportedly drugged woman on date, charged by police

A Florida man who works as a hospital pharmacist was arrested Saturday and charged with sexual battery after he reportedly drugged his Tinder date.

According to a police affidavit, Robert Woods, 27, met the woman on the dating app Tinder and the pair agreed to meet at a bar in downtown Tampa, Fox 35 reported.

The woman reportedly had one beer at the restaurant before Woods suggested they leave and go to his apartment, where he claimed his friends were having a party.

When they arrived, there was reportedly no party. But the pair stayed at the apartment and started to play a drinking game, which led to the victim taking a shot of what she allegedly thought was Absinth liquor.

The woman told police that she later went out to the balcony to have a cigarette before waking up in Woods’ bed the following morning, Fox 35 reported.

Woods reportedly told the woman that they had had sex and when she said she couldn’t remember it, he told her “that’s okay.” The pair reportedly then had sex a second time but the affidavit said the victim was still not sober from whatever she had drank the night before.

The woman went to the hospital the following morning, Fox 35 reported.

She said she’d found two spots on the left side of her neck where it looked like she’d been injected with something, the Tampa Bay Times reported. She also allegedly found scrapes and bruises on her body that had not previously been there.

She reportedly messaged Woods later asking him what he had given her, to which he replied, “Are you alive?” She responded saying, “barely alive.”

After that, Woods reportedly didn’t answer and allegedly deleted the woman from his Tinder account.

Woods is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail on a $250,000 bail, the Tampa Bay Times reported.