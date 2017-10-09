Georgia mom upset about sexual 'identity definitions' quiz at school

The DeKalb County School District in Georgia is facing backlash after a “sexual identity” assignment was given to the sixth graders of Lithonia Middle School.

The middle school’s health teacher assigned a quiz that defined 10 “sexual identity” terms, such as gay, lesbian, and transgender. The quiz required the sixth graders to identify and differentiate between various sexual orientations and identities, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

One mother, Octavia Parks, was particularly shocked when her 12-year-old daughter came home with the assignment.

"Why are they teaching that in school?” Parks said. “What does that have to do with life?"

Parks felt that the material was not appropriate for school, and that her daughter was too young to learn about sexual orientation.

"We're talking about a sixth grader who still watches Nickelodeon,” Parks said. “I'm not ready to explain what these words are nor what they mean."

Parks recalls an earlier conversation with the health teacher, during which she was assured that such material would not be taught.

"We had a brief conversation and she assured me that this sort of thing would not happen.” Parks said. “Nonetheless, it is happening."

Now, Parks has signed a consent form to remove her child from the health class. She is not the only parent to find fault with the controversial quiz.

Eva McClain, the mother of a past Lithonia Middle School student, agrees that the material is inappropriate for school. She also said that the sexual orientation quiz was not part of the health class’ curriculum when her daughter was in school.

"If a kid wants to know about the gender or know about the sex preference, it should come from the parents, not from the school," McClain said.

It is still unclear if the DeKalb County School District approved this curriculum, but the district did acknowledge the parent’s concern in a written statement.

“DCSD has been made aware of this alleged event, and is working to verify its authenticity. We will investigate this event and take action, as appropriate, once that investigation is completed,” a spokesman for the district said to FOX 5.

Park plans to bring her concerns to the school district headquarters Tuesday, as soon as their fall break ends.

"I will be removing her from that class, and I'm also going to take it to the board of education to see what they have to say about it, as well," Parks said.