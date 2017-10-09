Decorated war hero dead after head-on crash with New York City bus

A decorated war hero and National Guardsman, who survived an IED blast in Iraq nearly a decade ago, died in a Staten Island hospital on Saturday -- one day after he was critically injured in a head-on collision with an MTA bus.

Marcus Brown, a 33-year-old Brooklyn native, was speeding when he lost control of his van and crashed into an S74 city bus on Staten Island, The New York Daily News reported.

Brown was pronounced dead at Staten Island University Hospital, according to a statement from the New York City Police. Two other passengers in Brown's vehicle and the bus driver suffered only minor injuries.

Brown was an active in the National Guard at the time of his death. He joined in 2006, SILive.com reported.

Survived by his mother, Michelle Brown, Brown was remembered him as a loving friend and someone who sacrificed for his country.

“He was selfless. He just had a good heart, he really did,” Brown told the Daily News. “He didn’t have one best friend -- he loved all his friends. They were all his best friends. He loved each one individually and as a group. That’s why they loved him so much.”

Brown heroically fought to save his comrades during a tour of duty in Iraq, when he survived an IED attack that blew up the vehicle he was riding in. Though the explosion killed his commanding officer and the vehicle’s driver, Brown helped save the lives of his fellow soldiers. He earned the Bronze Star in 2008 for his actions.