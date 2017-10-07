Student expelled for Pledge of Allegiance sitdown, lawsuit claims

A Texas student claims in a lawsuit that her high school sent her home last week for not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance.

India Landry says the expulsion violated her First Amendment rights.

The 17-year-old has not stood for years in class because she doesn’t believe the flag represents justice for everyone, “Fox & Friends” reported Sunday.

The Windfern High School senior says she was expelled Monday for not standing for the pledge when she was in the principal’s office.

“They were making rude comments saying, ‘This isn’t the NFL, you won’t do this here',” India told KHOU-TV.

The lawsuit was filed Saturday against the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District and the principal of India’s school in Houston, the Associated Press reported.

India is now allowed back in school, and says she will continue to sit for the pledge.