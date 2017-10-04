Massachusetts teen threatens Las Vegas-style attack at high school

A local teenager is being investigated after he posted on social media referencing an attack similar to Las Vegas.

Police say a 16-year-old Quincy High School student is under investigation for a post made on social media.

The boy posted a story on Snapchat with the text, 'You ******* better learn to walk in the halls or Quincy high is gonna turn into Las Vegas, except no one will escape.'

Quincy police say they were notified of the incident Tuesday afternoon. They were able to use social media to track down the teen, who is not being named.

Police say there is no immediate threat and the teen did not have access to guns, etc.

No charges have been filed yet, but police say charges are likely.

