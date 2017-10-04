Las Vegas shooting: Timeline of events

A gunman inside a Las Vegas casino killed at least 59 people at a nearby country music festival in a late Sunday night shooting, officials said.

More than 520 others were hurt in the massacre, called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, according to police.

Here's a look at how the incident unfolded - and what authorities are currently investigating.

Thursday, September 28

Suspected gunman Stephen Paddock checks into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Sunday, October 1

9:40 p.m.

Country music star Jason Aldean starts his performance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in front of a crowd of more than 22,000 in Las Vegas.

10:08 p.m.

There are reports “of multiple shots being fired from the direction of the Mandalay Bay towards the Route 91 concert that was taking place on the East side of Las Vegas Boulevard,” Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Monday, per Deadline.

“I see the shots coming from Mandalay Bay, halfway up!” someone says in police scanner audio published by Broadcastify.

10:14 p.m.

An officer indicates in the audio, “I'm inside the Mandalay Bay on the 31st floor, I can hear the automatic fire coming from one floor ahead, one floor above us.”

10:19 p.m.

Gunfire ceases, according to a Clark County police official. Four officers also head toward the 32nd floor, Newsweek reports.

10:20 p.m.

“It's been awhile since we've heard any shots," someone says in a transmission, The New York Times reports. "Does anybody have eyes on the shooter?”

One minute later, an officer says, "we are taking fire from a very high floor and we believe it's possibly coming from the Mandalay Bay."

10:23 p.m.

"We're getting from civilians that there might have been three shooters," an officer says in the police scanner audio.

10:24 p.m.

"The room is going to be 135," someone who reports being on the 32nd floor says in the audio.

10:25 p.m.

"We just spoke with security at Mandalay Bay," a voice says in the audio. "They're saying they have shots fired on 29 and 32nd levels."

10:26 p.m.

"We have a security officer also shot in the leg on the 32nd floor," someone reports in the scanner audio. "He's standing right by the elevator."

"He shot down the hallway and hit a security guard," the voice later says, adding that there's a "four-man" team on the floor with "another element coming to us."

"We will need the 29th floor," the voice explains. "It sounds like it's confirmed there are at least two shooters with fully automatic weapons."

10:38 p.m.

“We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino,” police tweet. “Asking everyone to please avoid the area.”

Police report not hearing shots for 10 minutes, and they begin to clear floors, Newsweek reports.

11 p.m.

Part of the Las Vegas Strip is shut down, authorities tweet.

11:20 p.m.

Around this time, the Times reports, authorities use a device to breach a Mandalay Bay room. Newsweek says the device is used at 11:21 p.m.

11:58 p.m.

“Confirming that one suspect is down,” Las Vegas police tweet. “This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time.”

Monday, October 2

12:21 a.m.

"At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters," Las Vegas police tweet.

1:40 a.m.

Officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, Lombardo says early Monday morning. Authorities say the man is dead. They don't release the suspect's name but say he is a local resident.

The death toll stands at more than 20 dead and 100 injured.

1:57 a.m.

Las Vegas authorities tweet they are looking for two vehicles associated with the gunman.

2:22 a.m.

Las Vegas police tweet a photo of Marilou Danley, believed to be Paddock's partner, saying that they are looking for her.

3:30 a.m.

At least 50 people are said to be dead, with more than 200 injured.

Authorities have identified Paddock as the suspected shooter. They also say they have located Danley.

"We have located the vehicles in question, and we are confident we have located the female person of interest," Las Vegas police tweet at 3:37 a.m.

"Marilou Danley is no longer being sought out as a person of interest," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in an Atlanta Journal-Constitution report published later Monday morning. "LVMPD detectives have made contact with her and do not believe she is involved with the shooting on the strip."

4:11 a.m.

"My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting," President Donald Trump tweets. "God bless you!"

4:30 a.m.

"Two on-duty LVMPD officers were injured during the shooting," police tweet. "One is in stable condition after surgery and the other sustained minor injuries."

5:33 a.m.

Las Vegas police tweet a press release which says a SWAT team found Paddock dead in a hotel room at the Mandalay Bay. They say that 50 people are dead and 406 others are hurt.

Police say in the release that an off-duty officer is among the dead.

8:44 a.m.

The death toll reaches 58 with 515 others hurt, Lombardo says.

3:05 p.m.

The death toll moves to 59 — including the shooter — with 527 others injured, law enforcement officials say at an afternoon press conference.

8:50 p.m.

The estimated number of people injured is reduced to 516, according to a news release by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The death toll remains at 59.

10:00 p.m.

During a news conference, officials say the number of those injured was 527, despite a previous press release.

Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday afternoon

During a 1 p.m. news conference, authorities say Paddock set up cameras inside and outside the hotel room where he opened fire. They also say that Paddock put a camera in a food service cart outside his hotel room.

Lombardo also says Tuesday afernoon that Danley is once again a person of interest.

Late Tuesday evening

Danley, who had been in the Phillippines, comes back to the United States.

Wednesday, October 4

8:49 a.m.

"I will be landing in Las Vegas shortly to pay my respects with @FLOTUS Melania," Trump tweets. "Everyone remains in our thoughts and prayers."

Around 9:45 a.m.

Trump and the first lady arrive in Las Vegas, where they meet with Lombardo and others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.