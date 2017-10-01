Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Person of interest in death of Florida nanny is apprehended

Fox News
Scott Edward Nelson, 53, a reported homeless ex-convict was arrested as a person of interest in the murder of beloved Florida nanny, Jennifer Lynn Fulford.

Scott Edward Nelson, 53, a reported homeless ex-convict was arrested as a person of interest in the murder of beloved Florida nanny, Jennifer Lynn Fulford.  (Winter Park Police Department)

The person of interest sought in the death of a beloved Florida nanny was apprehended Sunday in a motel.

Scott Edward Nelson, 53, reportedly a homeless ex-convict, was taken into custody in Jacksonville after 56-year-old Jennifer Lynn Fulford's body was found Saturday in a wooded area in Orange County, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office took to Twitter to report that Nelson, who was captured on surveillance footage using Fulford's ATM card on Thursday, was apprehended at a motel.

Orlando Crimeline had offered a reward of up to $20,000 for those with information leading authorities to Nelson.

Fulford was last seen Wednesday morning leaving a dental office in Winter Park. Her husband, Robert, posted on Facebook that his wife's purse was found on the floor of a home where she worked as a nanny, and she didn't pick up her boss's son from school, prompting concern.

Jennifer Fulford

Jennifer Lynn Fulford, 56, was found dead Saturday in a wooded area of Orange County.  (Winter Park Police Department)

Robert called Jennifer a "very trusting and caring person," before adding, "I feel like someone took advantage of that."

"It's unbelievable that something like that could happen to someone that just exhibits joy all the time," Robert said Friday.

A friend of the family, Lacy Taylor, set up a GoFundMe for the Fulfords.

"When we did find out the news [Saturday] that she'd been murdered, it was horrible," Taylor said. "We love her, that we're here - whatever we can do."

Winter Park police did not release information on exactly how Fulford died, Fox 35 reported. 