Photos: Heavy rain prompts road closures, flood subway station in Massachusetts

Heavy rain early Saturday morning caused flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts, leaving drivers stuck in flood waters.

"A heavy and slow-moving thunderstorm brought 3 to 4 inches of rain to some of suburbs of Boston in a very short time this morning," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jordan Root said.

Water falling in such a short time caused storm drains to become overwhelmed, causing streets and parking lots to turn into lakes and rivers.

Several roads were flooded in Winthrop, Chelsea and Lynn, Massachusetts. Major streets in Lynn were closed, including the Lynnway, Western Ave., Boston Street, Commercial Street and Broadway.



[Lynn Flash Flooding In Progress] Numerous reports of flash flooding in progress across Lynn. Do not attempt to drive through flood waters! https://t.co/lYz7vxpqCT — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 30, 2017



According to CBS Boston, no one was injured during the flooding, but police say they received about a dozen calls for rescues.



Route 1A North between Logan Airport and Target #flooding #boston pic.twitter.com/JX7VLDq0K2 — Brian P Cushing (@BrianPCushing) September 30, 2017

Wollaston station on the red line completely flooded @BostonGlobe @BostonDotCom #boston #flashflood pic.twitter.com/rHiwp2CILa — Devon Bray (@eso_logic) September 30, 2017





Flooding on Boston Street in #Lynn. (Credit: Jimmy Mcquaid) Flash Flood Warning through 8 a.m. #Boston25 @JBrewerBoston25 pic.twitter.com/rgBxr19Xf8 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) September 30, 2017

@boston25 Winthrop MA Putnam place is gone all the cars are ruined pic.twitter.com/CcuNVYeCcV — Megggg (@meagan_rosee) September 30, 2017





KB1KQW-Jim Palmer, Lynn Mass Flooding Video in Boston Road area. #mawx pic.twitter.com/Ai6xxYVlZX — NWS Taunton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) September 30, 2017

Parking lot & Portion of Walden St. Winthrop, MA flooded! Courtesy of my dad, Bob Bagley. @WX1BOX #Winthrop #Flood pic.twitter.com/7H5Nhl7bJc — David J Bagley (@DavidBagleyWX) September 30, 2017





KB1KQW-Jim Palmer - Lynn, Mass Flooding, Boston Road area video. #mawx pic.twitter.com/CgSyTlgs6N — NWS Taunton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) September 30, 2017

@WX1BOX Stetson and Boston Sts in Lynn pic.twitter.com/xGmG6BhD87 — Mike Barry (@MikeBarry_Lynn) September 30, 2017

N1VSI-David Pais - Ainsworth Place Lynn, MA. White car floated to the spot in the photo, flooding into homes. #mawx pic.twitter.com/2IBFSOUVMZ — NWS Taunton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) September 30, 2017

KB1KQW-Jim Palmer-Lynn, MA - West Neptune street #mawx pic.twitter.com/JKcKVTKObA — NWS Taunton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) September 30, 2017

