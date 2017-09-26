Florida woman arrested in 'killer clown' cold case

A woman accused of dressing up like a clown and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband 27 years ago has been arrested, Florida authorities said Tuesday.

Sheila Keen Warren, 54, was taken into custody in Washington County, Va., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe that Sheila Warren, then Sheila Keen, shot Marlene Warren in the face at her home in Wellington, Fla. on May 26, 1990. They say that the person who shot Marlene was dressed as a clown and offered the victim a flower arrangement and balloons just before the shooting.

Sheila Keen was identified as a suspect early in the investigation, but police did not have enough evidence to make an arrest. The case was re-opened three years ago, prompting investigators to re-interview witnesses and conduct additional DNA testing.

In a twist, investigators learned that Sheila Keen had married Marlene's widower, Michael, in 2002. The couple had moved to Tennessee, where they operated a restaurant together.

A grand jury indicted Sheila Keen Warren on charges of first-degree murder last month.

Detectives haven't said whether Michael Warren was involved in his former wife's death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

