California couple arrested after allegedly leaving baby at home to go to bar

A California couple was arrested on Friday after they left their baby at home unattended to go to a bar, police said.

Alex Morawhitehurst, 30, and Krystal Williams, 27, were arrested after police were called to the Keg Room bar in Oroville about a fight just after 9:30 p.m., FOX40 Sacramento reported. Williams was taken into custody on suspicion of public intoxication.

As they were being held in jail, Morawhitehurst told officers that the couple had left their 1-year-old son in their house by himself. Officers went to the home and found the boy asleep in the living room, FOX40 reported.

A sliding glass door into the house was left open.

The boy was placed with Children’s Services representatives. Morawhitehurst and Williams were charged with felony child endangerment.