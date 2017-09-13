Georgia teacher removed from classroom after comparing Trump slogan to swastika

A Georgia teacher who told students in her math class that are not allowed to wear “Make America Great Again” T-shirts because the campaign slogan was akin to a swastika, will no longer be teaching in the classroom.

Lyn Orletsky was seen on a viral video telling at least two River Ridge High School students in Cherokee County that wearing the slogan made popular during President Donald Trump’s 2016 was like wearing the symbol of Nazism, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The Cherokee County School District, quickly released an apology and said that the students were not in any trouble.

“Her actions were wrong, as the ‘Make America Great Again’ shirts worn by the students are not a violation of our school district dress code,” Cherokee County Schools spokeswoman Barbara Jacoby said at the time.

Oeletsky allegedly asked the students to turn their shirts inside out for the remainder of the class, according to a Change.org petition.

“This type of ignorance should not be tolerated in our community and goes against the ethics that we as Americans come to expect,” the petition, which had 636 signatures as of Wednesday, stated.

River Ridge High School Principal Darrell Herring sent the parents of Orletsky’s students a letter Friday, announcing she was not teaching, “effective immediately,” adding that the school assigned a substitute teacher and would continue to search for a new, permanent math teacher.

