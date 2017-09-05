Utah detective who dragged nurse fired from paramedic job

The Salt Lake City detective who handcuffed and dragged a Utah nurse who refused to take blood from an unconscious patient has been fired from his part-time paramedic job.

Gold Cross Ambulance, an emergency response service, announced Tuesday that Payne has been fired “effective immediately,” Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported.

In a statement, Gold Cross said while Payne was not working for the ambulance company during the incident, the company takes “his inappropriate remarks regarding patient transports seriously.”

Payne was filmed on July 26 handcuffing University Hospital Nurse Alex Wubbels after she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient, citing hospital policy.

After some back-and-forth, Payne told Wubbels she was under arrest and physically moved her outside while she screamed.

UTAH HOSPITAL RESTRICTS POLICE ACCESS AFTER NURSE'S ARREST

During the recorded incident, Payne said he could retaliate against the hospital when he said, “I’ll bring them all the transients and take good patients elsewhere.”

Gold Cross had previously put Payne on administrative leave because of his pending criminal investigation with the police department, which put him on paid leave.

Payne worked for Gold Cross Ambulance since 1983, according to Fox 13.