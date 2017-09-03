Man dead after running into the flames at Burning Man festival

The man who ran into Burning Man festival’s signature burning of a towering effigy has died, a sheriff in Nevada announced Sunday.

Burning Man organizers said the counter-culture festival attendee ran into the blaze at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said the man ran through a human chain of security officers.

Black Rock City firefighters rescued the man before he was airlifted to a burn treatment center.

The festival culminates with the burning of a towering 40-foot effigy made of wood. Attendees have tried to run into the flames as a symbol of rebirth.

More than 70,000 people are enjoying the art and music celebration in the Black Rock Desert, about 100 miles north of Reno.

The nine-day festival in northern Nevada was briefly hampered when a lightning-sparked wildfire temporarily shut down Burning Man’s main travel route last week.

The 138-square-mile wildfire is now 28 percent contained.

Burning Man is set to end Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.