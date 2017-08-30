Texas dog rescued from Tropical Storm Harvey floodwaters, video shows

A stunning video captured the moment a group of Tropical Storm Harvey victims in Texas braved raging floodwaters to rescue a dog that had been swept away in a current.

The clip, posted on FOX59, shows a young man in a life jacket and tether strap wading into chest-deep rushing water moving toward a cluster of trees. For a moment, he fumbles in the lower branches, then urgently signals to the group to pull him out.

It takes several people tugging against the fast-moving current to retrieve the rescuer, but when he emerges, he’s clutching Bandit -- the black and white spotted pup swept away in the flooding. When Bandit shakes off the water the group lets out a cheer.

RESCUE GROUPS, LAW ENFORCEMENT WORK TO SAVE ANIMALS DISPLACED BY HARVEY

The rescue happened Tuesday along Beaver Brook Street in Lumberton, according to witness Kavan Wise, after a group of teens tried crossing a bridge on an ATV and got stuck. One boy hopped off to push the ATV the rest of the way and Bandit followed, getting caught in the current.

Wise said Bandit’s collar got caught in the trees, allowing the group to strap someone in and recover the pup.

Up to 52 inches of rain have been recorded in parts of Texas, according to the National Weather Service.