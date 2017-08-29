Rain record broken in Texas as Harvey dumps nearly 52 inches

Nearly 52 inches of rain have been recorded in Cedar Bayou, Texas, the National Weather Service reported on Tuesday – a figure that broke the continental U.S. record.

Rains in the region, near Mont Belvieu, Texas, reached 51.88 inches as of 3:30 p.m. CDT. That's a record for both Texas and the continental United States but it doesn't surpass the 52 inches from tropical cyclone Hiki in Kauai, Hawaii, in 1950 (before Hawaii became a state).

But the National Hurricane Center says that the reading on Tuesday afternoon may be unusual because it was from a low flying hurricane hunter airplane.

Harvey has gained strength but has remained a tropical storm. Its winds increased from 45 mph to 50 mph.

Forecasters say heavy rains are continuing to spread over southeastern Texas and southern Louisiana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.